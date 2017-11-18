FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games
November 18, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Blue Jackets 2, Rangers 0

Zach Werenski and Artemi Panarin each scored a goal, Sergei Bobrovsky posted his second shutout of the season and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 2-0 at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets (12-7-1) won their third straight game and Bobrovsky has been in goal for all three, allowing a combined two goals.

Bobrovsky finished with 36 saves against the Rangers for his 11th win of the season. Henrik Lundqvist made 40 stops for New York.

Brandon Dubinsky, Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had an assist for the Blue Jackets.

Red Wings 3, Sabres 1

Tomas Tatar’s fifth goal of the season, 8:36 into the third period, snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Detroit Red Wings a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

With Wings forward Justin Abdelkader screening Sabres goalie Robin Lehner, Tatar’s long wrist shot from just inside the blue line banked off the top of Lehner’s pad and into the net.

Dylan Larkin added an insurance goal when he knocked the rebound of a Xavier Ouellet shot past Lehner with 4:06 to play in the third period.

Luke Glendening also scored for the Wings (10-8-2) while Ryan O‘Reilly replied for the Sabres (5-10-4).

The victory ended Detroit’s four-game losing streak against Buffalo. (Editing by John O‘Brien)

