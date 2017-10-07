NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Oct 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Hockey League (NHL) games:

Golden Knights 2, Stars 1

James Neal scored both goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 45-of-46 shots for the Vegas Golden Knights, who won their inaugural regular-season game, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 at American Airlines Center.

Vegas became the first expansion team to win its debut game since Ottawa and Tampa Bay in 1992.

Neal scored his first goal with 9:33 remaining in regulation, when he sent a wrist shot past Kari Lehtonen, who relieved Stars starting goaltender Ben Bishop after he was injured early in the third period.

Tyler Seguin had the lone goal for Dallas.

Blue Jackets 5, Islanders 0

Sonny Milano scored the first goal a little more than a minute into the new season and Columbus was off and running to a win over New York at Nationwide Arena.

Artemi Panarin, acquired during the close-season from the Chicago Blackhawks, contributed three assists in his Columbus debut and Pierre-Luc Dubois, Cam Atkinson, Ryan Murray and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Sergei Bobrovsky, the Vezina Trophy winner last season as the top goaltender in the NHL, posted the shutout. He finished with 29 saves.

Lightning 5, Panthers 3

Tampa Bay lost a two-goal lead in the second period, then pulled away with a pair in the third, opening the season with a win over Florida at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning got two goals Ondrej Palat and one each from Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

Connor Brickley, Mark Pysyk and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. (Editing by John O‘Brien)