FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
NHL-National Hockey League roundup
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 28, 2017 / 12:12 AM / a month ago

NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Antti Niemi's time in Dallas is over after the Stars announced Tuesday they bought out the remainder of the goaltender's contract, which had one year and $4.5 million left on it.

Two thirds of Niemi's salary ($3 million) will be spread out over the next two seasons and the team will incur an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million.

The 33-year-old Finnish player was 12-12-4 record with a .892 save percentage and a 3.30 goals against average in 37 games (30 starts) last season for the Stars, who missed the playoffs after finishing 34-37-11.

Nine-year NHL veteran Niemi spent two seasons in Dallas, posting a 37-25-11 mark with a .900 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA.

--

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Eric Gryba to a two-year contract extension.

Gryba, 29, appeared in 40 games last season -- his second with Edmonton and fifth in the NHL -- and had two goals and six points.

Gryba was a physical presence for the Oilers, ranking second among the team's blueliners with 145 hits while blocking 47 shots.

--

Patrick Brown and Jake Chelios have agreed to one-year, two-way contracts with the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced.

Brown, a 25-year-old center, will be paid $650,000 at the NHL level or $160,000 at the AHL level next season and is guaranteed at least $190,000.

Chelios, a 26-year-old defenseman, would also make $650,000 at the NHL level or $85,000 in the AHL.

))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.