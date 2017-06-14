FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday, citing a strong outlook for economic growth this year.

"Inflation is still broadly as it has been over the past half-year, but underlying inflation appears to have subsided in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points in May citing a stronger crown currency that has eased inflationary pressures, as the country emerges from years under capital controls. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.