Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday, citing a strong outlook for economic growth this year.

"Inflation is still broadly as it has been over the past half-year, but underlying inflation appears to have subsided in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points in May citing a stronger crown currency that has eased inflationary pressures, as the country emerges from years under capital controls. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens)