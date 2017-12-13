FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Iceland's central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged, lifts 2017 GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iceland’s central bank kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 4.25 percent after a meeting on Wednesday and said it expected higher economic growth this year, compared to its expectation a month ago.

“The outlook for 2017 as a whole is for stronger GDP growth than was forecast in the November Monetary Bulletin,” the central bank said in a statement, without specifying the new growth expectation.

In November, it forecast growth of 3.7 percent this year, much below the 7.4 percent growth reached last year. GDP growth in the first nine months of the year was 4.3, according to the statistics office. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

