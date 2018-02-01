Intermediate Capital Group Q3 assets up 1 pct, ups fundraising target

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets grew 1 percent in the third quarter and strong demand meant it was raising its fundraising target to 6 billion euros a year.

The company, which invests in a range of private debt, credit and equity markets, said total assets at the end of December were 27.4 billion euros ($33.94 billion).

Third-party fee earning assets, however, were 7 percent higher at 19.9 billion euros, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8073 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)