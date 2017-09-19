FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ICICI Lombard IPO gets fully subscribed, bidding ends later on Tues
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Asias
September 19, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in a month

India's ICICI Lombard IPO gets fully subscribed, bidding ends later on Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian insurer ICICI Lombard’s initial public offering of shares to raise as much as 57 billion rupees ($888.40 million) was fully subscribed early on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

As of 0515 GMT, the sale had received bids 1.03 times the number of shares on offer, according to data from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The company’s two main shareholders - ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - are selling a combined 86.2 million shares, or a 19 percent stake, in what is the first Indian IPO by a non-life insurer.

Bidding for the sale closes later on Tuesday.

Exchange data showed qualified institutional buyers had bid for 2.37 times the shares on offer for that category, while retail investors had bid 0.62 times, shareholders bid for 0.58 times and non-institutional investors bid 0.10 times. ($1 = 64.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.