AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Production at the Groningen gas field will be lowered by 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year by 2021, the incoming Dutch government said on Tuesday.

Production will be cut to 20.1 bcm from the current cap of 21.6 bcm, as the government said it would take measures to lower demand. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)