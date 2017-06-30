FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sunovion's says FDA accepted for review resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 30, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sunovion's says FDA accepted for review resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say FDA has accepted for review the resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow, not that FDA has approved NDA for the drug. Also corrects source to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

June 30 (Reuters) - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for Sun-101/eflow® (glycopyrrolate) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Expected action date by FDA under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is December 15, 2017​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.