CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for $512 mln
September 25, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 24 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for $512 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to mln from bln in headline)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc -

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for more than half a billion dollars

* Cenovus Energy - To sell Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations in southern Alberta to International Petroleum Corp for cash proceeds of $512 million

* Cenovus Energy - Net proceeds from the Suffield sale will be applied to reduce company’s $3.6 billion asset-sale bridge facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

