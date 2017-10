(Corrects headline syntax)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG provides preliminary estimates of third quarter net catastrophe losses

* AIG - ‍expects to report Q3 2017 pre-tax catastrophe losses net of reinsurance of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion​

* AIG - estimated Q3 catastrophe losses​ ‍includes pre-tax losses of $1.1-$1.2 billion from Hurricane Harvey, $1.0-$1.1 billion from Irma, $600-$700 million from Maria