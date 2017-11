(Corrects company name in headline to “Pretium” from “Pretivm”)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* Pretium reports third quarter results

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $70.9 million was generated on sale of 55,413 of gold and 19,848 ounces of silver​

* Qtrly production totaled 82,203 ounces of gold and 83,233 ounces of silver​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share basic $0.05​