CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hanover Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.20 (Jan. 31)

(Adds dropped words “$4.33 AND $4.74 PER DILUTED SHARE, RESPECTIVELY” at the end of first bullet)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* THE HANOVER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME OF $1.20 AND $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE, RESPECTIVELY; FOURTH QUARTER COMBINED RATIO OF 95.1%; COMBINED RATIO EXCLUDING CATASTROPHES OF 91.3%; FULL YEAR NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME OF $4.33 AND $4.74 PER DILUTED SHARE, RESPECTIVELY

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN UP 8.4% IN Q4

* ‍ NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $78.1 MILLION IN Q4, UP 5.3% FROM PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER​

* IN QUARTER, HAD ONE-TIME NON-OPERATING TAX EXPENSE OF $22.3 MILLION, OR $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE DUE TO TAX ACT

* HANOVER INSURANCE - ‍ONE-TIME NON-OPERATING TAX EXPENSE OF $22.3 MILLION, OR $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LAWS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: