CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology to propose dividend of 2 euros/shr

(Corrects to clarify that the total volume (not the annual volume) of the three-year investment plan amounts to 150 mln euros)

March 7 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG:

* HIGHER INVESTMENTS INDUCE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD TO PROPOSING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE

* NEW STRATEGY SUPPORTS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ANNUAL INVESTMENT DURING THREE YEAR INVESTMENT PLAN, TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME OF EUR 150 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)