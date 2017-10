(Adds missing word “million” in headline)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dno Asa

* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Reported receipt of usd 34.75 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards june 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license

* Funds will be shared pro-rata by dno and partner genel energy plc.