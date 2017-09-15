China to cut margin requirements, transaction fees for stock index futures

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s financial futures exchange said on Friday it would reduce margin requirements and cut transactions fees for certain stock index futures contracts starting Monday.

Margin requirements for CSI300 index futures and SSE50 index futures would be cut to 15 percent of contract value from 20 percent, the exchange said.

China imposed a series of restrictions on stock index trading during the summer of 2015, when the Shanghai share index lost 40 percent of its value in three months, blaming derivatives for worsening a crisis that sent shockwaves across global financial markets.