FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to cut margin requirements, transaction fees for stock index futures
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
September 15, 2017 / 10:16 AM / in a month

China to cut margin requirements, transaction fees for stock index futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s financial futures exchange said on Friday it would reduce margin requirements and cut transactions fees for certain stock index futures contracts starting Monday.

Margin requirements for CSI300 index futures and SSE50 index futures would be cut to 15 percent of contract value from 20 percent, the exchange said.

China imposed a series of restrictions on stock index trading during the summer of 2015, when the Shanghai share index lost 40 percent of its value in three months, blaming derivatives for worsening a crisis that sent shockwaves across global financial markets.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.