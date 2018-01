(Corrects alert and brief after Ouram Holding says it has not acquired a controlling stake)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien:

* Ouram Holding says holds 4.51 pct of voting rights in TLG Immobilien, options for a further 18.03 pct of voting rights

* Ouram Holding says it has not bought controlling stake in TLG Immobilien (correcting its earlier statement) Further company coverage: (Editing by Susan Fenton)