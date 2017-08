(Corrects headline to say Nordic Capital, Avista raise 805 mln pounds, not Convatec)

June 6 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc

* ‍Nordic Capital, Avista sold aggregate of 250 million ordinary shares in Convatec at 322 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of £805 million​

* ‍Nordic Capital and Avista announce that they have elected to increase size of placing due to strong investor demand​