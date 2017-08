(Adds dropped word 'announces' in the headline)

June 19 (Reuters) - SAFRAN SA:

* IAG PLACES ORDER FOR 110 CFM LEAP-1A ENGINES‍​

* 35 AIRCRAFT FOR BRITISH AIRWAYS; 20 AIRCRAFT FOR IBERIA.‍​

* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT‍​

* CFM AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPARE ENGINES AND A LONG-TERM SUPPORT AGREEMENT, AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO BEGIN DELIVERY IN 2018