June 26, 2017 / 5:41 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources updates on Gemfields buyout offer (June 26)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in first bullet to 2017 from 2016 after company corrects statement)

June 26 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* ‍As of 5:30 p.m. on 26 June 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 205,853,201 Gemfields shares​

* Together with Gemfields shares already held by co, this represents about 75.18 pct of existing issued share capital of Gemfields​

* ‍Offer is open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London Time) on 4 July 2017​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

