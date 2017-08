(Corrects headline to specify that Claudias France launches the offer)

July 4 (Reuters) - CEGID GROUP SA:

* REG-CEGID GROUP: SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER

* ‍OFFER PRICE : 86.25 EUROS PER SHARE​

* ‍DURATION OF OFFER : FROM JULY 6, 2017 TO JULY 20, 2017 INCLUDED​

* ‍OFFER PRICE : 68.25 EUROS PER REDEEMABLE SHARE WARRANT​

* SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR SHARES AND REDEEMABLE SHARE WARRANTS OF CEGID GROUP INITIATED BY CLAUDIUS FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)