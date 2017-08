(Corrects name in headline to BDO India, from DBO India)

July 5 (Reuters) - Jyoti Structures Ltd

* Jyoti Structures clarifies on news item, 'Jyoti Structures first defaulter to face bankruptcy'

* Says SBI, lead banker filed resolution application before NCLT

* Says NCLT on July 4 admitted application and appointed BDO India to manage co in interim Source text: bit.ly/2uoON0z