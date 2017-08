(Corrects incomplete headline to add details about bond issue)

July 13 (Reuters) - 3SBio Inc:

* Proposed Issue Of Euro 300,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022

* Net proceeds from bonds (after deduction of commissions and other related expenses) are estimated to be approximately 294.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)