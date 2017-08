(Corrects typo in headline)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-MDXHEALTH ANNOUNCES SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH KAISER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP

* SIGNED A HEALTH CARE SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP TO ASSESS PERFORMANCE OF CONFIRMMDX FOR PROSTATE CANCER TEST