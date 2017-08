RPT-BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora Q2 profit lags forecast, keeps outlook

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PANDORA:

* Q2 REVENUE 4.825 MLN DKK VS 4,898 MLN SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 EBITDA 1.611 MLN DKK VS 1,738 MLN SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NET PROFIT 1,095 MLN DKK VS 1,247 MLN SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 IS MAINTAINED, INCLUDING EXPECTED REVENUE OF DKK 23-24 BILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 38%

* SAYS THE US LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES-OUT PERFORMANCE IN THE PANDORA OWNED CONCEPT STORES WAS 8% FOR THE QUARTER, DRIVEN BY A STRONG ESTORE PERFORMANCE

* SAYS REVENUE FROM AMERICAS INCREASED 1% (-1% IN LOCAL CURRENCY)

* SAYS REVENUE IN THE US WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-OFF OF AROUND DKK 200 MILLION RELATED TO A REVERSAL OF SALES RETURN PROVISIONS

* SAYS THE RETAIL ENVIRONMENT IN THE US REMAINED CHALLENGING IN Q2 2017, WITH GENERAL MALL TRAFFIC DOWN AROUND 5% FOR THE QUARTER

* SAYS AS A FUTURE POTENTIAL FOR THE NEXT 3-5 YEARS, PANDORA HAS IDENTIFIED UP TO 100 NEW CONCEPT STORE LOCATIONS IN THE US

* SAYS LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES-OUT GROWTH FOR PANDORA OWNED CONCEPT STORES WAS 10%

* CEO SAYS MARKETS LIKE CHINA, ITALY, UK, AND AUSTRALIA

* CEO SAYS ADDED NET 70 NEW CONCEPT STORES DURING QUARTER

* CEO SAYS CHALLENGES REMAIN ON U.S. MARKET SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)