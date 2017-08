REFILE-BRIEF-Statoil swaps interests with Innogy and SSE in UK offshore wind project

(Refiles to correct typo in the headline)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - STATOIL ASA

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A SWAP AGREEMENT WITH INNOGY AND SSE FOR EQUITY INTERESTS IN DOGGER BANK OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, STATOIL AND SSE WILL OWN 50% EACH IN CREYKE BECK A AND B AND TEESSIDE A, WHILE INNOGY WILL OWN 100% OF TEESSIDE B

* DOGGER BANK IS WORLD'S LARGEST OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPMENT, HAVING ACHIEVED CONSENT FOR AN AGREED TARGET INSTALLED CAPACITY OF 4.8 GW, WITH 1.2 GW CONSENTED FOR EACH OF THE FOUR PROJECTS

* SAYS STATOIL AND SSE WILL CONTINUE TO MATURE THREE DOGGER BANK DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS TOWARDS A POTENTIAL CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE AUCTIONS