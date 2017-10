(Refiles to add names of hurricanes in the second bullet)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* Estimates Q3 2017 catastrophe losses of $325 mln to $375 mln, before tax

* Aside from Hurricane Harvey and Irma, company’s losses from Q3 2017 catastrophes, including Hurricane Maria, are relatively low Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: