Oct 12 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* REG-KLÉPIERRE SIGNS UP VODAFONEZIGGO‘S FLAGSHIP STORE & CENTRAL OFFICE FOR HOOG CATHARIJNE MALL IN UTRECHT

* SIGNED A LEASING AGREEMENT WITH MOBILE AND CABLE OPERATOR VODAFONEZIGGO FOR TOTAL OF 17,000 SQ. METERS AT HOOG CATHARIJNE IN UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS​

* ‍THIS SPACE IS LEASED FOR A FIRM 10-YEAR PERIOD

* KLÉPIERRE'S DUTCH HEADQUARTERS WILL BE RELOCATED IN ANOTHER PART OF HOOG CATHARIJNE​​