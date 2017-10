(Edits headline to highlight Q3 profit)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek:

* Says ‍profit attributable to Novatek shareholders increased to 37.7 billion roubles (12.51 roubles per share), or by 3.4 percent, in Q3 of 2017;​

* Says ‍in Q3 of 2017, our total revenues amounted to 130.7 billion roubles;​

* Says Q3 ‍normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, totalled 59.3 billion roubles.​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)