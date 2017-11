CORRECTED-BRIEF-HILL-ROM HIGHLIGHTS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC, FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

(Corrects last bullet to say expected asset amortization impact, not adjusted EPS, is $1.00-$1.10)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM HIGHLIGHTS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* ‍TARGETING AN ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 50 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN 19 TO 20 PERCENT RANGE BY 2020​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN $1.1 BILLION, CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $800 MILLION OVER NEXT 3 YEARS​

* EXPECTS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH (ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO BE 3 TO 4 PERCENT ON COMPOUND ANNUAL BASIS FROM 2017 THROUGH 2020​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 10 TO 12 PERCENT RANGE ON A COMPOUND ANNUAL BASIS THROUGH 2020​

* ‍EXPECTS TO ACCELERATE CORE REVENUE GROWTH (ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT RANGE ON A COMPOUND ANNUAL BASIS FROM 2017 TO 2020​

* IMPACT OF INTANGIBLE ASSET AMORTIZATION EXPECTED TO BE $1.00 - $1.10 ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020