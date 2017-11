REFILE-BRIEF-Euronext says Q3 ‍net profit rose 0.6 pct to 38.3 mln euros

(Adds dropped words in headline)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* ‍STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2017, UP +14.1 PCT COMPARED TO Q3 2016, TO EUR 128.7 MLN ​

* ‍CASH AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV) UP +19.5 PCT IN Q3 2017 COMPARED TO Q3 2016, TO EUR 6.9BN​

* ‍CUMULATED COSTS SAVINGS SINCE 1 APRIL 2016 OF EUR 11.9 MLN AT END OF Q3 2017, SLIGHTLY DOWN COMPARED TO Q2 2017

* Q3 ‍NET PROFIT STABLE (+0.6 PCT) AT EUR 38.3 MLN

* ‍Q3 OF 2017 SAW "AN IMPROVED TRADING ENVIRONMENT, DESPITE VERY LOW VOLATILITY, WITH A STABILISED MACRO ENVIRONMENT IN EUROPE​"