Dec 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF $450 MILLION 2.600% NOTES DUE 2020

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - CLOSING OF SALE OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON DECEMBER 5, 2017

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES