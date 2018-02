(Company corrects the price to 21.4 million lira from 26.8 million lira.)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - REYSAS REIT:

* ACQUIRES REMAINING 65.8 PERCENT SHARES OF ITS UNIT REYSAS TURIZM AT 21.4 MILLION LIRA

* BECOMES 100 PERCENT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF REYSAS TURIZM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)