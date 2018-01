CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pandora Media Says Entered Into Credit Agreement Under Which Lenders Secured Credit Facility Of Up To $200 Mln

(Corrects headline to say credit facility is of up to $200 mln, not $50 mln)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA MEDIA - ON DEC 29, CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH LENDERS COMMITTED TO CO SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MILLION

* PANDORA MEDIA SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS POTENTIAL FOR SUBSEQUENT INCREMENTAL INCREASE OF UP TO $50 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PANDORA MEDIA - ‍PRIOR TO ENTERING INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT, CO TERMINATED PREVIOUS FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 13, 2011​