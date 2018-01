(Refiles to add missing 4th bullet.)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - VEXIM SA:

* VEXIM: +17% GROWTH IN SALES IN 2017 UP TO €21.6 MILLION

* ‍2017 SALES RESULTS PERFORMS BELOW EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT WHICH ANTICIPATED AN ANNUAL GROWTH OF +30%​

* ‍PROFITABILITY TARGET FOR 2017 WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED

