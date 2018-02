(Corrects punctuation in headline)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Tata Motors MD & CEO Guenter Butschek:

* TATA GROUP CHAIRMAN SAYS TATA MOTORS MAKING SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN COMMERCIAL VEHICLES, PASSENGER VEHICLES AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* TATA GROUP CHAIRMAN SAYS “WILL LAUNCH TWO NEW PLATFORMS TODAY FOR PASSENGER VEHICLES”

* TATA MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS WILL LAUNCH VEHICLES ON THE NEW PLATFORMS FROM 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)