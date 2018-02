(Refiles to correct company ticker code)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tf1/Orange:

* SAYS HAS STRONG HOPES IT CAN REACH AGREEMENT WITH ORANGE OVER COMPENSATION

* EARLIER THIS MONTH, TF1 SAID IT HAD ENDED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS WITH ORANGE OVER MYTF1 AND TF1 GROUP‘S UNENCRYPTED CHANNELS (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic)