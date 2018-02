(Corrects source to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission from PZ Cussons Plc in text)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION:

* APPEALED FEDERAL COURT'S DECISION TO DISMISS ACCC’S PROCEEDINGS AGAINST PZ CUSSONS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2CygXbZ) Further company coverage: