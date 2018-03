REFILE-BRIEF-Mobilezone FY EBIT At CHF 50.1 Million ‍​

(Corrects source text link)

March 2 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE AG:

* FY SALES IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 1,172 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7.7 PERCENT OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE‍​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) TOTAL OF CHF 50.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 48.5 MILLION)‍​

* FY PROFIT DECREASED BY CHF 0.9 MILLION TO CHF 35.2 MILLION DUE TO A ONE-TIME TAX LIABILITY IN SWITZERLAND

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.60 PER REGISTERED SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 MOBILEZONE EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF CHF 55 – 60 MILLION

* MOBILEZONE - PLANS TO CONTINUE ITS PRESENT ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND POLICY AND TO DISBURSE UP TO 75 PERCENT OF THE CONSOLIDATED PROFIT