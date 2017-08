(Refiles to add bullet points)

July 28 (Reuters) - Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd

• Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($296.67 million) bonds • Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper • Says it scraps share private placement proposal announced in 2016 and withdraws application from securities regulator

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uIrH5l; bit.ly/2w5NF1N

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7415 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)