Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 29.2 percent y/y at 315.9 million yuan ($47.37 million)

* Says it plans to invest up to 450 million yuan in research centre and office space

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2w5lkvM; bit.ly/2w5uGHM

($1 = 6.6682 Chinese yuan renminbi)