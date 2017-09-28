CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Sino Great Wall to set up units, invest in construction project (Sept. 26)

(In Sept. 26 Brief, corrects figure in first bullet to 2.53 billion yuan, from 1.5 billion yuan, after company clarifies)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest about 2.53 billion yuan ($380 million) to set up units and boost units’ capital

* Says it signs framework agreement on construction PPP project with investment of about 982.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/2xNJ0FX)

