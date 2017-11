(Refiles with additional bullet point and link)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Maoye Communication And Network Co Ltd

* Says shareholders and parties acting in concert plan to unload 6 percent stake in the company within six months

* Says share trade to resume on Nov 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gQyiEY; bit.ly/2hpgTnk

