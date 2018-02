(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS JAN CONTRACT SALES UP 106.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 31.6 BILLION YUAN ($5.00 billion)

* SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR A LAND SITE IN LONDON FOR ABOUT 74.65 MILLION POUNDS

* SAYS IT AND PARTNERS WIN BIDS FOR LAND SITES FOR ABOUT 4.7 BLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nSwkH5; bit.ly/2Birifv Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)