FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of CEO's name in first line to Romesh from Ramesh)

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:

* Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter

* No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit

* Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings

* Has substantially provided for the three accounts

* RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.