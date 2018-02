MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Says:

: TO IMPLEMENT SPECIAL SCHEMES FOR GOVTS AROUND DELHI TO ADDRESS AIR POLLUTION

: TO SPEND 14.34 TRLN RUPEES ON CREATION OF RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN 2018/19

: EXPORT OF AGRI COMMODITIES TO BE LIBERALISED

: TO INVEST 1 TRLN RUPEES IN DEVELOPMENT OF PREMIUM EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)