RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

(repeats to fix alignment) July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted. Insured Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 07/22/17 244,000 244,000 N/A N/A 07/15/17 234,000-R 244,000-R 1,964,000 1.4 07/08/17 248,000 246,000 1,977,000 1.4 07/01/17 250,000 243,500 1,949,000 1.4 06/24/17 244,000 242,250 1,965,000 1.4 06/17/17 242,000 245,000 1,945,000 1.4 06/10/17 238,000 243,250 1,942,000 1.4 06/03/17 245,000 242,000 1,936,000 1.4 REVISIONS: Initial claims: July 15 from 233,000 Four-week average: July 15 from 243,750 Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast: U.S. Initial Claims: 241,000 U.S. Continued Claims: 1.950 mln NOTES: UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 219,776 JULY 22 WEEK FROM 257,763 PRIOR WEEK UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 1,974,065 JULY 15 WEEK FROM 1,996,804 PRIOR WEEK N/A - not available