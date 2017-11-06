RPT-Goldman hires new co-head of LatAm ECM

(Repeats with additional codes)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has hired Facundo Vazquez as co-head of equity capital markets in Latin America, according to an internal email seen by IFR.

Vazquez will be a managing director and run the LatAm equity capital markets business alongside Lyle Schwartz, who has been at the bank for 17 years.

“The equity capital markets business is a key part of the investment banking franchise globally, with a significant focus in Latin America,” the email said.

“The addition of Facundo will help the franchise further serve our clients and increase market share across the region.”

Vazquez joins from UBS, where he held a similar position for a year and a half. Prior to that, he worked at Itau BBA and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

He starts in January and will be based in New York. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)