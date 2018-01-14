FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Earthquake strikes 40 miles from Batangas, Philippines -USGS
January 14, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Earthquake strikes 40 miles from Batangas, Philippines -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds statement from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

MANILA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit the Philippines on Sunday, about 40 miles west-southwest of Batangas on the island of Luzon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology measured the quake at magnitude 5.2 and said no damage was expected, but aftershocks were likely.

The USGS said the tremor occurred at 1549 GMT and had a depth of 21.7 miles. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz in Manila; Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

