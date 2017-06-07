FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with Olo (June 5)
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 7, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with Olo (June 5)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In June 5 BRIEF, corrects to "Olo" from "OLO" in headline and text)

June 5 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Says announced actions advancing two of its strategic initiatives designed to improve near-term operating performance and go-forward profitability

* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to $7.4 million related to these actions

* Actions expected to benefit annual EBITDA by about $1.9 million and improve annual diluted earnings per share by about $0.09

* Announced plans to accelerate its convenience strategy through a partnership with Olo

* Expects new platform to be operational in q1 of 2018

* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's digital platform will benefit go-forward annual EBITDA by about $0.9 million

* Estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's platform to improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04

* Will recognize one-time non-cash after-tax charge of about $5.1 million related to impairment of its current online ordering platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.